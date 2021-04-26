 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybean and soyoil futures made new highs overnight, while planting progress will hit its stride next week after an unseasonably cooler spell, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

The uptick is planting will likely be reflected more in the USDA progress report next week rather than this week as back- to- normal temperatures and precipitation continue, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning.

With soyoil setting fresh contract highs for the May and July contracts, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning, that she is expecting soybeans to move 5 to 12 cents higher today, with old crop prices leading the way.

