“Tuesday, USDA will release estimates of US June 1 stocks and US 2020 acres by crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade estimates US June 1 soybean stocks near 1,392 mln bu. versus 1,783 last year. Trade also estimates US 2020 soybean acres near 84.8 mln versus USDA March guess of 83.5 and 76.1 last year.”
“The soybean market traded slightly higher from strength in the oil market and outside influences. Prices drew additional support from short covering ahead of the USDA acreage and stocks report. Gains were limited from mostly favorable weather conditions and ideas of a decent crop in the making.”