Soybeans “have to most potential” in today’s WASDE report, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. "It does not sound like the USDA is going to make substantial changes to soybean demand, but I think the market expects it will down the road,” he said. “That should keep at least deferred soybean prices at these levels to fight for acreage.”
“The market is still trying to figure out how the coronavirus is going to impact the Chinese demand,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “As it is now, they are still buying soybeans, but mostly from Brazil.”