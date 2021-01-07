Soybeans are continuing to move higher on ideas of thigh supplies, Blue Line Future said, suggesting we might start hitting a point where ration demand. “Market participants are anxiously awaiting next week’s USDA report, we will have estimates out in the coming day.”
There is talk of Chinese interest in U.S. and Brazilian soybeans between August and November, and the market is hoping to see confirmation of those sales soon.
“South American news is not quite as bullish this morning, but fresh demand could keep the rally going,” CHS Hedging said.