There is no sign of a low after eight days of straight down, The Hightower Report said.
Since November 15, January soybeans have made lower highs and lower lows every day. That is 11 straight sessions of lower closes, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. “At some point you would expect fund money to come back in, but there has been little news to keep funds from piling into the short side,” Payne said.
Meanwhile, soybeans are trading higher this morning despite little to no progress in the trade war with China, said CHS Hedging. Overall, US shipments to China have been strong without a signed trade deal and U.S. soybeans remain competitively priced, CHS Hedging said.