 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soymeal and energy markets helped pull the soybean market higher today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The NOPA crush report for November reported a record monthly crush number and the highest soymeal export number in eight years.”

There are concerns about the 2021 South American soybean supplies after Brazil and Argentina are lowering their estimates, ADM Investor Services said “Some feel and objective of March soybeans could be $13-14.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soy complex was lower on beneficial moisture across Brazil but weather watchers will be keeping a close eye on the weather in Argentina, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans opened lower on smaller than expected cuts to U.S. ending stocks and an unchanged production estimate for Brazil but prices eventuall…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The surprising thing about the numbers in Thursday’s USDA report is that U.S. export demand was left unchanged for beans, which probably was m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA has a good history of lowering U.S. soybean ending stocks on this report, Allendale said. Declines were noted in 10 of the past 20 years.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

After Monday’s trade, soybean prices were lower overnight in a reversal, Total Farm Marketing said. “South American weather remains a driving …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Like corn, the hoped for reductions in the soybean balance sheets didn’t come about. Estimates were largely unchanged, while world stocks were…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Private exporters reported export sales of 130,000 metric tons of soybean meal and cake for delivery to the Philippines during this marketing …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The market is being supported by the drier South American long range weather forecast, which adds to export demand and lowers U.S. carryout, T…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News