Soymeal and energy markets helped pull the soybean market higher today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The NOPA crush report for November reported a record monthly crush number and the highest soymeal export number in eight years.”
There are concerns about the 2021 South American soybean supplies after Brazil and Argentina are lowering their estimates, ADM Investor Services said “Some feel and objective of March soybeans could be $13-14.
