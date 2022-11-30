People are also reading…
“Soybean futures rose once again today and we’re seeing multi-month highs,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Meal saw sharp gains as well today, while soybean oil closed lower despite strength in soybean oil. The USDA announced the second flash sale of the week, this morning 136,000 MT to China for 2022/23.”
“Soybeans and meal closed solidly higher, while bean oil slipped on the open and ended closing lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Crude has been moving higher over the past 3 days since OPEC started discussing production cuts which have been beneficial to the soy complex. Domestic demand for bean oil as biofuel has been ramping up.”