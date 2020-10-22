Soybeans saw a mix of support and resistance Thursday. “Soybean traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of tight Brazil old crop supplies sand slow Argentina farmer soybean selling offered support to nearby soybean and soymeal futures. We estimate US soybean harvest at 83% complete versus 75% average.”
“Soybean prices (were pressured by) speculative fund selling, despite more business announced this morning,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited from decent sales of US beans and strong cash markets. Meal and oil export sales were decent, pushing nearby meal prices to levels not seen since May of 2018 on a continuous chart.”