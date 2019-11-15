Soybeans have not performed well in recent weeks, down close to 30 cents from highs in January futures since the middle of last week. Market news has been limited, other than a demand drop in the last WASDE and a few Chinese purchases sprinkled in, said John Payne of Daniels Marketing.
Payne says he looks for short term weakness in beans to stay around for a while until either a trade deal gets signed or Brazil/Argentina have production problems.
However, The Hightower Report said a short cover rally in soybeans prices would not surprise them.