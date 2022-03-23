 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher Wednesday due to a number of factors.

“The oilseeds were higher on the strong vegetable oil market as the world looks at the lower sunflower production from top producer Ukraine,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude markets also continue to provide support to the oil markets.”

“Soybeans found some support on talk that China soybean crushers need to buy 180-220 mln bu. for April-May,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They also need to buy 1,025-1,100 mln bu. for June-Sept. Of that total, they need to buy 500-550 mln bu for Aug.-Sept. at a time when Brazil soybean supply is limited and U.S. carryout is near 285 mln bu.”

