So far, soybean futures are 4 to 5 cents higher on Cyber Monday. Buyers are picking up some marked down bargains. Last week, soybean futures closed with a 5 to 5 1/4 cent loss on Friday, which pushed the weekly loss to 20 1/4 cents, Brugler Marketing reported.
Soybeans are trading slightly higher despite seemingly little to now progress in the trade war with China, according to CHS Hedging. Weekend stories state that China wants a removal of tariffs for a successful Phase One deal, not just the removal of planned tariffs. The US is ready to impose an additional 15% tariff on $156B of Chinese goods on December 15.