John Payne of Daniels Trading thinks “the party for soybeans is going to come in 2020.” He said he didn’t think he’d be selling right now.
Soybeans are mixed moving up or down a tick or two in overnight trade with mixed news, said Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging. “Yesterday’s export sales for soybean meal were terrible posting the lowest total of the year.” However, the Chinese consultancy says that China could buy $18.7 billion worth of soybeans alone which equates to roughly 45 million tons, Lardy noted.
With short-term weather and long-term technical information the market can be vulnerable to a setback, said The Hightower Report. However The Report noted that China is likely to remain a strong buyer of soybeans.