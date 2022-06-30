People are also reading…
“The soybean market traded finished the day lower, despite a lower than expected acreage number,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices were pressured from spillover weakness in the corn and crude oil markets. Ideas are that the acreage number could increase after the USDA resurveys planted acres in the Northern Plains in July and report results in August.”
“Lack of new US sales to China and slow weekly export sales offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA data was neutral to July beans. Soymeal continued to gain on soyoil. Concern about global demand for food limited new buying.”