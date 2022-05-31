 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

Last week the market was looking at record demand for us crush and exports, and was concerned about lower acres because of lots of wet weather across the northern Plains, but soybean markets are settling back today with better weather news and lack of demand news, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Planting progress is expected to reach 65-67% planted vs. an average of 67% and last year at 83%. Prevent plant dates don’t begin until June 10 in northern states, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybean markets were higher this morning, as meal and oil markets led the charge, CHS Hedging said. “Last week's trend was stronger bids as ol…

Soybeans

July soybeans now hold a 72-cent premium over August showing the willingness of buyers to pay up to own beans now, despite crush margins begin…

Soybeans

Bean and bean meal demand to China remains supportive and may limit downside moves in the market. However, the market will need to prove this …

Soybeans

Soybeans traded higher on the return of cool, wet weather to the northern plains and prices drew additional support from the strength of the c…

Soybeans

Argentina rated its soybean crop 16% good to excellent compared to 50% last year, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China announced i…

Soybeans

Demand for soybean oil “remains bullish” with diesel prices trading near record highs, CHS Hedging said. That strong demand is expected to sup…

Soybeans

Soybean markets stumbled on Wednesday, with farmers picking up their planting pace, CHS Hedging said. “There is the possibility that acres for…

Soybeans

Soy markets were the only major crops to find gains today, albeit mixed, CHS Hedging said. The corn planting progress meant there are thoughts…

Soybeans

Soybean futures were higher overnight, with July fading on a fractional loss into the a.m., said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. New-crop b…

Soybeans

Soybeans were lower and there was some concern that comments by President Biden in support of Taiwan could cause tension with China, according…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News