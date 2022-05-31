Last week the market was looking at record demand for us crush and exports, and was concerned about lower acres because of lots of wet weather across the northern Plains, but soybean markets are settling back today with better weather news and lack of demand news, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Planting progress is expected to reach 65-67% planted vs. an average of 67% and last year at 83%. Prevent plant dates don’t begin until June 10 in northern states, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.