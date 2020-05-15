China continues to make purchases of U.S. soybeans despite Brazil being at a discount, CHS Hedging reported. Speculation swirls on if China will still fulfill Phase 1 commitments.
Analysts estimate NOPA crushers processed 170.48 million bushels of beans in April, Brugler Marketing said. If realized that would be a record for April but down 6.6% from March.
News that Malaysia lowered its export duty to zero for the month of June helped support palm oil and soybean oil overnight, according to The Hightower Report.