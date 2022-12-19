People are also reading…
“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern about US soybean export demand offered resistance. March soybean futures had rallied from an early October low near 13.71 to an early November high near 14.96 on lower US supplies and dry Argentina weather.”
“Soybean futures were down double digits today, getting pressured lower by the rains over the weekend in Argentina,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The forecast for Argentina shows temperatures not as hot as expected. Soymeal was pushed lower, breaking through last weeks lows. Soyoil had a back-and-forth day, following the price action of crude oil.”