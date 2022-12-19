 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern about US soybean export demand offered resistance. March soybean futures had rallied from an early October low near 13.71 to an early November high near 14.96 on lower US supplies and dry Argentina weather.”

“Soybean futures were down double digits today, getting pressured lower by the rains over the weekend in Argentina,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The forecast for Argentina shows temperatures not as hot as expected. Soymeal was pushed lower, breaking through last weeks lows. Soyoil had a back-and-forth day, following the price action of crude oil.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Similar to corn markets, volume is slowing down in soy markets as well, CHS Hedging said. “The Rosaria Grains Exchange estimated Argentina’s s…

Soybeans

Even though soy exports were down last week, “soybeans are trading higher this morning, aided by strength in its product,” Jim Warren of CHS H…

Soybeans

Analysts have some demand optimism for soybeans. “The soybean market was firmer from demand optimism over the next 30-60 days, until the Brazi…

Soybeans

“Soybeans and soymeal ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soyoil, corn and wheat ended higher. Soybeans saw some pro…

Soybeans

“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures co…

Soybeans

Soybeans are finding “decent demand,” CHS Hedging said, and bouts of fund buying have helped the market rebound. “The rally in the soyoil mark…

Soybeans

U.S .soybean export premium is firmer today. China bought 40 soybean cargoes last week, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Soybeans

“The soybean market tumbled on Argentina rain events over the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure f…

Soybeans

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said soybean planting in Argentina is 51% complete with the crop rated 19% good to excellent, according to Tot…

Soybeans

Soybeans futures are lower on concern about future China soybean imports demand, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News