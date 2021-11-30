 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“The soybean market got thumped on sharp losses in the crude oil market and related oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from mostly favorable weather conditions in Brazil, just after they near completion of the soybean planting season.”

“Brazil soybean plantings are done and some could see new crop Brazil soybeans for export in January,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Brazil is also offering soymeal for export at a discount to U.S. Bulls are liquidating longs due to weak chart pattern and higher prices reducing food demand.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

