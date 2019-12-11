Today’s losses in soybeans comes after some big export announcements this morning, which included 585,000 tonnes of soybeans set for delivery to China, and another 140,000 tonnes for delivery to unknown destinations.
“Today’s announced bean sales may have already been priced in,” according to ADM Investor Services.
The Hightower Report said that Wednesday was the first session soybeans were able to take out the previous session lows after the recent rally. Talk that the market has moved up “too far, too fast” helped to spark some selling.