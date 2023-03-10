People are also reading…
Argentina weather will remain hot and dry through March 19. Along with higher imports, this is a disaster for Argentina’s ag industry and economy, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
The technical action for soybeans and meal is bearish, and this clashes with the potential for tightening ending stocks data as the Argentina crop outlook continues to diminish. Given the old crop tightness, the July/November soybeans spread looks undervalued, the Hightower Report said today.