The rally “stalled somewhat” today, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “News on the trade deal is still not coming through, but $9.42 seems to be the objective for soybeans.”
“Technically, bean charts still look strong, with the potential to move higher, but may need some additional news to help promote that action,” Stewart-Peterson said today. They noted that tomorrow’s weekly export sales will be interesting to see how much China has been buying, and if we can expect it to remain steady.