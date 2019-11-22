Oilseed markets are falling on the weak Yuan and the outlook that a trade deal before Dec. 15 is unlikely. Feed grains are trading a bit better, but not much, said John Payne of CHS Hedging.
According to Allendale, Argentina is expected to plant 43.7 million acres of soybeans this season according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, a slight increase from the 43.49 million acres previously estimated. The news of an Argentine planting increase sent soybeans one to two cents lower this morning, said Brugler Marketing.