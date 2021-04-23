Soybean futures are moderately lower this morning, as planting progress will hit its stride next week after an unseasonably cooler spell, TFM said this morning.
“We’ve had a heck of a run with beans,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. Soybeans have been up eight days in a row adding about $1.60. He said prices will remain volatile with some sharp retracing possible. That doesn’t mean the top has been reached, but the market will be watched closely, he said.
The Hightower Report cautions a correction may be coming. “The market is extremely overbought and extremely high priced. Don't rule out a 30-50 cent correction at any time,” The Report said this morning.