“One of the few glimpses of green on across the board today was May soybeans and soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ranges in the soybean futures were quite large again today with July at 54’0 cents and November at 33’0 cents, to name a few. Cash markets remain strong as the domestic crusher is calling for soybeans to move to them.”
“Grains markets were choppy and volatile,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Early losses linked to talk of increase US imports and US Fed keeping rates low. Talk of tight US 2020/21 supplies rallied May contracts before deliveries. Late selloff linked to favorable US weather and increasing US debt.”