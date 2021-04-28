 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“One of the few glimpses of green on across the board today was May soybeans and soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ranges in the soybean futures were quite large again today with July at 54’0 cents and November at 33’0 cents, to name a few. Cash markets remain strong as the domestic crusher is calling for soybeans to move to them.”

“Grains markets were choppy and volatile,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Early losses linked to talk of increase US imports and US Fed keeping rates low. Talk of tight US 2020/21 supplies rallied May contracts before deliveries. Late selloff linked to favorable US weather and increasing US debt.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Weekly US soybean export sales were near 2 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Total commit is near 2,235 mln bu. vs 1,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures are moderately lower this morning, as planting progress will hit its stride next week after an unseasonably cooler spell, TFM …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean and soyoil futures made new highs overnight, while planting progress will hit its stride next week after an unseasonably cooler spell,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean complex saw strength across the board as the fundamentals remain extremely bullish,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…There…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

There has been continued dryness in Brazil and cold weather in the Midwest, meaning the market is building in a weather premium, William Moore…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Tight supplies are supporting basis levels in soybeans, Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk that end users are considering taking delivery for th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Most feel market is finally trading tight US 2020/21 soybean balanc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

November soybeans pushed to new contract highs in five of last six trading sessions but seem to be losing the battle for acres, according to T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans traded lower overnight on little fresh news. “The market was due for a pullback after extreme strength earlier this week, Michaela Wh…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News