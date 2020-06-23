“Soybeans trade was mixed to lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Word that China wants guarantee that imports of grains, soybeans and meat are virus free offered resistance. New crop Nov dropped an talk US 2020 supplies could be increasing. SN gained on SX in an attempt to move commercial owned soybeans to crushers.”
Uncertainty over trade with China, along with fairly favorable weather outlooks, were pushing soybeans lower Tuesday. “Soybean prices set back on a favorable weather outlook across the US Midwest for the next few days,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from uncertainty over the continuation of Chinese buying of US goods.”