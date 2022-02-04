 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

The complex remains in overbought territory, but strength continues to be seen as the trade keeps seeing production cuts to the South American crop, said Nick Pauman of CHS Hedging.

World soybean stockpiles in the 2021-22 season are now estimated at 48.7m tons, down from a December estimate of 53.7m tons, FAO-AMIS said in a report posted Thursday. That will be a “well-below average” level and down from the prior year. That includes a cut in production estimates in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay because of unfavorable weather, according to ADM Investor Services.

Soybean futures are higher going into the weekend. Going into the Feb WASDE report, analysts surveyed are estimating the U.S. soybean carryout at 315.7 mbu on average. That would be a 34.3 mbu drop from the Jan figure if realized, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

