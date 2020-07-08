Although several sales to China were announced yesterday, the pace of expected Chinese purchases under Phase 1 continues to disappoint, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. Despite a sharp rebound in China’s hog herd and poultry industry, bean imports to China are only expected to increase 1 million metric tons (36.7 million bushels) from this year to next. China continues to buy cheaper offers from South America.
November beans were down the most on the day Tuesday, dropping old to new crop carry by half a penny to 7 1/4 cents, Brugler Marketing said. Soy meal futures closed the day with losses of $2.10 to $2.50/ton. But bean oil futures gained 33 points on the day.