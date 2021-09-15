 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“World veg oil markets are lending support to futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China cancelled open soybean sales — demand expected to stay firm. Argentina lowers next year soybean crop to 43 mmt. Cargill restarts Westwego, Louisiana, grain export terminal after Ida. Brazil importing 15,000 mt of soybean oil from Argentina.”

“The soybean market rebounded higher after taking a dip on the news of export cancellations,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “… National Oilseed Processor Association weekly report: Crush was 158.8 mln bushels vs. 154.2 estimated; soyoil stocks were 1.668 vs. 1.555 bln pounds estimated.”

