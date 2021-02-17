U.S. soybean processors recorded their second-largest monthly crush on record in January, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. It was the latest in a string of historically active months of soy processing with 184.654 million bushels of soybeans crushed last month, up from 183.159 million bushels in December and 176.940 million bushels in January 2020.
Drier weather for southern Brazil and Argentina for the next week may be seen as a negative force but the dryness continues for a second week in Argentina which might eventually emerge as a positive force, according to The Hightower Report. The continued surge higher in vegetable oils continues to support.