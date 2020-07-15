The good news for world bean demand is that China imported a record 411 million bushels of beans in June which is 60% larger than June 2019, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
“We’re still watching Chinese purchases of U.S. beans,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. “The pace has been slower than the Phase One deal or even to meet the USDA goal. The fact that they bought 30 million tons from Brazil May, June and July raises the question was that for demand or are they adding inventory so that don’t have to buy U.S. soybeans?”