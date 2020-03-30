Soybeans were mixed, with resistance from virus issues and support on possible trade. “Soybean prices were on the defensive form the ongoing virus situation and weakness in the energy market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited somewhat from concerns about whether SA will be able to deliver on their beans and meal commitments.”
“The week ahead will provide more information, as traders will have both a quarterly stocks and acreage figure, both to be released on Tuesday,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Our estimates have stocks slightly supportive due to better demand in the first quarter and acreage near 85 mln, 9 mln more than last year.”