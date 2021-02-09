 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Crushers in Argentina have reportedly agreed to terms on export taxes on bean oil exports, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Right now, eyes are on Argentina who face inflation rates of near 50%,” he said. “Argentina is the No. 1 bean oil exporter on the planet and No. 3 in corn.”

It’s expected that ending stocks will reduce for soybeans in today’s report, to nearly 119 mln bushels, compared to the 140 mln mark in January, CHS Hedging said. With calls up 10-15 cents, a big drop in those ending stocks could see soybeans jump higher.

CropWatch Weekly Update

