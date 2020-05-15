Today’s trade saw a few attempts at recovery moves, but none were able to fully sustain themselves, with the soybean market only seeing small gains, The Hightower Report said. “Recent purchases have raised hopes that China can fulfill their Phase One trade deal commitments which provided the soy complex with underlying support.”
Alex Breitinger of Paragon Investments said he is looking at the quick planting progress in both soybean and corn as something that will play a major factor moving forward. “Timely planting reduces the risk that plants mature in too-hot late summer weather,” he said. “As a result, crop watchers are revising this years expected harvest upwards on expectations for better crop yields.”