“The soy complex soared to extreme highs after the release of the USDA report where yield and ending stocks for 20/21 saw pretty hefty cuts,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from dryness in SA although the USDA left Brazil’s production estimate unchanged at 133.0 mmt but lowered Argentina’s production estimate 2.5 mmt to 51.0 mmt.”
“USDA estimated US 2020 soybean crop at 4,170 mln bu. versus 4,251 expected and 4,268 in Oct.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimated US 2020/21 soybean carryout at 190 mln bu. versus 235 expected and 290 in Oct. USDA estimated US 2020/21 soybean exports at 2,200 mln bu. versus 2,000 in Oct.”