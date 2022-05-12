The USDA increased old-crop soybean bushels today by 25 mln, and exports are 27 mln larger. “With four months left in the crop year, this has left the pit as a follower today,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. “No change in Brazil’s bean crop as the trade was expecting, but the USDA did slice 1.5 mmt from Argentina’s bean crop 42 mmt.”
Soybean markets dealt with “post-report volatility,” CHS Hedging said. “The report standout was the huge 2022/23 Brazil crop estimates, although the market seems to have already somewhat priced them in.”