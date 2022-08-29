People are also reading…
“Soybean futures ended lower on talk that U.S. 2022 soybean crop could be record high,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Traders are also concerned that Brazil 2023 soybean crop could also be record high. Finally, there is some concern (about) increased tension between U.S. and China, increased China COVID lockdowns and slower China economy.”
“Soybeans closed double-digit lower as decent rains help to finish the bean crop and disappointing export inspections,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “… Monday export inspections: Soybeans 436,851, inspections are now behind the USDA by 39 mln bushels with the marketing year ending on Aug. 31.”