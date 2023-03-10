People are also reading…
“The soybeans were lower on the day but finished a decent amount off the lows on the day,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans were getting pressure from a weaker global edible oil market with soyoil futures down around 50 points, Malaysian palm oil down 2.5% and canola futures down around 1.75%.”
“There was some rumored interest in U.S. soybeans from China,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Despite the continued lower production estimates from Argentina, the sheer size of this year’s Brazilian crops, and their inability to store them weighed on prices since Wednesday’s supportive USDA report.”