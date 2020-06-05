“Soybeans edged higher. Another daily report of US soybeans sold to unknown offered support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Funds liquidation of long soybean and short corn spreads offered resistance. April US soybean exports were near 79 mln bu. This was 15 mln below March and 8 mln bu below last year.”
Stronger demand helped support soybeans to close out the week. “Soybean prices were stronger on strong demand for US beans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Farmer selling has been light up to this point. There was a pick-up in farmer selling yesterday and today.”