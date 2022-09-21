Export inspections of soybeans in yesterday’s report were up with China making up about 30% of the total, total said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. As for the soybean market today, he notes “a weakening trend developed overnight, but again, in very light volume.”
Soybeans are closer to $15 than the $14/bu. as expected this time of year, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors Services this morning.
“The short-term focus of the market will be on how soybean yields fare relative to producer expectations,” The Hightower Report said today.