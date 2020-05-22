“Soybean prices traded both sides in thin trade ahead of the long weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Fresh supportive news is lacking. The crude oil market was weaker with weakness rolling over to the soy complex. China buying has been chattered about most of the week, although there was very little sign of them having interest in U.S. soybeans this week.”
Stewart-Peterson reported political tensions in Hong Kong are also flaring up, “which could cause disruptions between the U.S. and China.However, at the annual gathering of Chinese lawmakers last night, the Premier reiterated China's commitment to working with the U.S. on the phase one trade agreement signed last year.”