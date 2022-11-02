People are also reading…
Soybean traders were watching global news. “Global Bird Flu outbreak could be reducing demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Argentina is dry. Central Brazil is also dry but rains are forecast for next week. Brazil truckers continue to strike on over 200 locations. This despite their Supreme Court ordering a halt to the blockades.”
China Covid police and Brazil exports were also top-of-mind. “Soybeans may have also garnered support from unconfirmed rumors China is looking at easing their Covid Zero policy,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Brazil exported 4.06 mmt of soybeans in October vs. 3.29 mmt a year ago according to their government.”