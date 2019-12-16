The new Argentinian government raised taxes on soybeans from 25% to 30% as expected they would upon taking power, said Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging.
The next few months should offer good selling opportunities for U.S. producers, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. “The Argentinians are applying new grain and soy taxes on exports, this should help U.S. offers get filled,” he said.
Lardy expects soybeans may trade 8 cents higher today on trade optimism. He said soybeans were already sharply higher in the overnight session on the phase one agreement.