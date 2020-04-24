“China has bought beans from the U.S. two days in a row, but the amounts have not been large enough for traders get too excited yet,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Soybean meal in China is trading at levels not seen since 2012, so U.S. beans should be attractive, especially as China works to rebuild their hog herd.”
“The soy complex traded on the defensive from a bout of profit taking, despite another round of export business for U.S. soybeans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Planting progress is moving right along as some folks finish up their corn planting. Some farmers are willing to take a chance on planting beans in the cooler soils.”