Soybeans

The soybean market “is following corn,” Total Farm Marketing said with today’s sharp drop in the markets, though yesterday’s report was not bearish for the commodity. “Biofuel and food usage ramps up even more keeping demand in place”

“Outside market forces carried a bearish tilt, energy prices were sharply lower and the corn market was under heavy selling pressure,” The Hightower Report said, as to why soy markets tumbled today. Stochastics have crossed down, which is “a bearish indication,” they said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are finding support from “stout demand” and concerns about rapeseed areas in the EU, Total Farm Marketing said. “World veg oil market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans moved lower, with traders looking ahead to Wednesday’s WASDE report. “Soybeans traded lower today, with many citing profit-taking ahe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Funds bought 15,00 contracts of beans, 6,500 contracts of soybean oil and 5,000 contracts of meal, according to CHS Hedging. November soybeans…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans and bean oil made new highs overnight. July beans advanced as much as 18-1/2 cents, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Despite overnight pressure, the soybean market “has not given up all of yesterday’s gains,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Watch supp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The bean complex was mostly lower overnight, posting modest losses of as much as 14 cents Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean planting is seen at 42% complete nationwide, nearly 20 points higher than the 5-year average.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Today’s trade is all about the critical USDA May report and the strong the U.S. soybean domestic basis, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans faltered after the market opened, with a variety of factors working for and against the market. “Soybean Oil and Canola both made new…

