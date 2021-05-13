The soybean market “is following corn,” Total Farm Marketing said with today’s sharp drop in the markets, though yesterday’s report was not bearish for the commodity. “Biofuel and food usage ramps up even more keeping demand in place”
“Outside market forces carried a bearish tilt, energy prices were sharply lower and the corn market was under heavy selling pressure,” The Hightower Report said, as to why soy markets tumbled today. Stochastics have crossed down, which is “a bearish indication,” they said.