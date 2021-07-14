“The soybean market continues its move higher on tight stocks and strong vegoil markets,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Meanwhile, U.S. soybean crushings likely dropped in June to the lowest in four months amid thinning soy supplies and scattered processor downtime, Total Farm Marketing said today, based on analysts’ reports, in front of a NOPA report due out tomorrow.
A key crop waterway in Argentina, the biggest exporter of soy meal, is the driest since 1944, driving buyers to its neighbor and rival Brazil. Vessels are sailing out of the shallow Parana River with lighter loads, which increases shipping costs, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.