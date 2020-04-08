It was a choppy overnight trade session for soybeans, Joe Lardy said. “Current world supplies feel a little tight right now so beans are finding a touch of support,” he said.
“The uneventful price movement mirrors the same stagnant news cycle surrounding global competition for export as Brazil in moving into the final 20% of harvest,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakness in soybean meal prices has been a source of price pressure for beans, too, as those contracts test key support levels that is likely to trigger a technical bounce.”