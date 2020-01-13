Soybeans were initially down after the multiple reports were released on Friday, but ended up in positive territory. Blue Line Futures said they hoped to see a break in March beans to the mid-$9.20s, which never came to fruition. “We didn’t get that break and don’t see much value in a speculative buy or sell right here, keeping our bias to start the week at Neutral,” they said.
With production, stocks and yield coming in higher than expected for the USDA reports, traders moved to a net long position, The Hightower Report said. “The market’s focus may soon shift to weather in South American and the potential for higher demand in China,” they said.