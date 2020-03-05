March soybeans closed down 9 ¾ cents at $8.89, while May beans closed down 10 ¼ cents at $8.97. Bean prices dropped abruptly Thursday after posting five-week highs in overnight trading. Hightower says “a negative shift in global risk appetites has been the trigger for long liquidation in many commodities.”
ADM Ag Market View says May beans could be in an $8.80 to $9.20 range. The key factor will be the amount of beans sold to China, they said. Reports say China may have granted a one-year tariff exemption for U.S. crushers.