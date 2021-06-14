“The soybean market spiraled lower on sharp weakness in the soyoil market with a possible turnaround in President Biden’s strong stand on green energy,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was talk that he may be willing to visit with some refining operations and possibly loosen the reigns on some of the laws pertaining to biofuels.”
““Soybeans traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Forecast of rains across the US Midwest the second week of the 2-week forecast continued to push prices lower. This despite the fact that this weeks forecast is for above normal temps and below normal rain.”