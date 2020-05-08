Abiove, the Brazilian Assoiation of Vegetable Oil Industries, estimated that Brazil will export 7 mln tonnes of soybeans this year, which would mark an increase from the previous estimate of 75.3 mln tonnes.
Continued rumors of China buying U.S. soybeans is supporting the market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly export sales were within expectations which also keeps support in the market,” they said. “The planting pace, at record levels and a break to new lows this week in the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar act as limiting factors over the top the of the market.”