Soybeans bounced back after losses the day before. “Soybeans recovered yesterday’s loss but failed to break through yesterday’s high on the November contract,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soyoil had a strong day, over 2% higher. Soymeal was $4.60/ton higher on the December contract.”
“November soybeans traded higher on the session led by solid demand news for meal, and continued concerns with the short-term weather pattern,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Dec oil also traded higher and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 29.”